Holiday announced for educational institutions due to heavy rainfall

Aug 7, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Holiday was announced for tomorrow (8/08/20190 for all educational institutions including professional colleges, Kendriya Vidyalayas, anganawadis and madrassas in Malappuram district by the district collector due to heavy rainfall. But examinations determined earlier will be conducted as per schedule.

?????????? ?????? ??????????? ????????? ???????? ???????? ??????? ???? ???????? ???? ??????? ????????????????????…

District Collector Malappuram ????? ?? ????? ???? ??????, ? ?????, ????

