“I was waiting for this in my lifetime “: Here’s Sushma’s last tweet

BJP leader Sushma Swaraj’s last words on a public platform were to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. She passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.The last tweet of Sushma Swaraj, who was famous for solving people’s problems on Twitter, was: “Narendra Modi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.” She was referring to the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

?????? ?????? ?? – ???? ??????? ????????. ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ????????? ?? ??? ??. @narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019