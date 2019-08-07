Indian shuttler P.V.Sindhu enter Forbes Magazine’s list of highest-paid women Sportsperson

india’s ace shuttle badminton player Pusarla Venkata Sindhu has been named in the list of highest-paid women sportsperson by Forbes Magazine. She is the lone Indian women sportsperson.

Sindhu is ranked in 13th position with 5.5 million US dollar annual income. Her income comes from prize money worth $500,000 and endorsements worth $5 million. P.V.Sindhu has won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Serena Williams, the epic women tennis player from the US is in the top with 29.2 million US dollar annual income. Naomi Osaka, the tennis player from Japan who has won the US Open is in the second position with 24.3 million US dollar annual income. Angelique Kerber is in the third position with $ 11.8 million annual income.

The Forbes Magazine considered only those sportsperson who had earned at least 5 million US dollar in between June 2018 to June 2019.