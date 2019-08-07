Kashmir Issue: Pakistan to ‘downgrade’ diplomatic relations with India

In response to India’s decision to revoke the Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir a ‘special status’ and to divide the state, Pakistan has announced that it will downgrade the diplomatic relation with India and will suspend all bilateral trade with India.
This was decided by the National Security Committee (NSC) presided by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also decided to take the issue to the United Nations. The Committee has also decided to review all bilateral agreements. This Independence day of Pakistan which falls on August 14 will be observed in Solidarity with the Kashmiris and August 15 will be observed as a Black Day.
Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan today chaired meeting of the National Security Committee at Prime Minister’s Office. The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister, Defence Minister, Interior Minister, Minister for Education, Minister for Human Rights, Minister for KA&GB, Law Minister, Adviser Finance, CJCSC, COAS, CAS, V-CNS, SAPM on Information, DG-ISI, DG-ISPR, Secretary Foreign Affairs and other senior officers. The Committee discussed situation arising out of unilateral and illegal actions by the Indian government, situation inside Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and along LOC. The Committee decided to take following actions: – 1. Downgrading of diplomatic relations with India. 2. Suspension of bilateral trade with India. 3. Review of bilateral arrangements. 4. Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council. 5. Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their just struggle for their right of self-determination. 15th August will be observed as Black Day. Prime Minister directed that all diplomatic channels be activated to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations. PM directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance.
Pakistan and China both opposed India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. These two countries have occupied a part of Kashmir.
The meeting was attended by the ministers for foreign affairs, defense, interior, education, human rights, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan and law; finance adviser; chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee, chief of army staff, chief of air staff, vice chief of naval staff, special assistant to the prime minister on information, director-general Inter-Services Intelligence, director-general Inter-Services Public Relations, secretary foreign affairs and other senior officers.
