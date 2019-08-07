Kashmir Issue: Pakistan to ‘downgrade’ diplomatic relations with India

In response to India’s decision to revoke the Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir a ‘special status’ and to divide the state, Pakistan has announced that it will downgrade the diplomatic relation with India and will suspend all bilateral trade with India.

This was decided by the National Security Committee (NSC) presided by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also decided to take the issue to the United Nations. The Committee has also decided to review all bilateral agreements. This Independence day of Pakistan which falls on August 14 will be observed in Solidarity with the Kashmiris and August 15 will be observed as a Black Day.

Pakistan and China both opposed India’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. These two countries have occupied a part of Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for foreign affairs, defense, interior, education, human rights, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan and law; finance adviser; chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee, chief of army staff, chief of air staff, vice chief of naval staff, special assistant to the prime minister on information, director-general Inter-Services Intelligence, director-general Inter-Services Public Relations, secretary foreign affairs and other senior officers.