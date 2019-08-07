Malayalam film actors pay tribute to Sushama Swaraj

Leading Malayalam actors pay tribute to the death of former External Affairs Minister Sushama Swaraj. The Malayalam film world celebrities expressed their condolence and mourn at the death of the great leader.

Former union External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushama Swaraj passed away yesterday night. The veteran politician was aged 67. She suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to AIIMS.Swaraj was a prominent leader of BJP. Sushama Swaraj did not contest the last general election due to her worsening health condition. She had a kidney transplant in 2016.

“Prayers to SushmaJi, an outstanding Leader of our era, an icon of women empowerment and a politician who had inspired masses! May her soul rest in peace”, superstar Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

A towering figure of contemporary Indian political scenario bids farewell. Rest in peace #SushmaSwaraj ma'am. Prithviraj Sukumaran

Extremely saddened to hear the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji! India loses one of its tallest leaders. She's left a void, impossible to fill! The nation will miss you! #RIPSushmaSwaraj Nivin Pauly