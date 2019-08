In boxing, Indian women boxers Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain hasve been selected to represent India for the upcoming Women’s world boxing championship. They were selected based on the recent performances.

The six-time world champion Mary Kom has already bagged two gold medals for India this year. She has been selected in the 51 kg category.

Lovlina will be competing in the 69 kg category.

The World Women boxing championship will be held at Russia from October 3 to 13.