Narendra Modi Govt corrected 70-year-old mistake in just 7 hours, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Modi government has corrected a 70-year-old mistake in just seven hours, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.The government’s decisive move on Article 370 has cleared the path for solving 370 problems of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh,he added.

“Congress has once again made a historic mistake by opposing the bill. The Congress only knows how to blame PM Modi and hence the nation has ousted them from power,” Naqvi added. He also said, “the Congress was headless but it has on now also become brainless”. Naqvi said now the national

minority commission, which had no jurisdiction in J&K due to Article 370, will also be able to take up problems being faced by minorities there. “With the revocation of Article 370, the path for solving 370 problems of J&K has been cleared,” he said.