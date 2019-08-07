PM Narendra Modi visits Sushma Swaraj’s residence, pays tributes : Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the residence of former union minister Sushma Swaraj and paid his respects.

A visibly overwhelmed Modi consoled family members of Swaraj.The prime minister would attend her funeral in the evening, official sources said.

The Union Cabinet could also meet during the day to pass a resolution condoling the demise of Swaraj.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019