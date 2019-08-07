Saudi Arabia and other gulf countries sacks Pakistani doctors

Saudi Arabia and some other gulf countries have banned the doctors who took MS (Master of Surgery), MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees from Pakistan from practicing in the country. The Saudi government has removed this degree from Pakistan from the eligibility list of the highest-paid tier.

The Saudi government has informed that these courses in Pakistan have no structured training program. Following Saudi Qatar, UAE and Bahrain have also taken the same step.

The Saudi government has asked Pakistani doctors to leave the country or to be ready for deportation. Most of the affected doctors were hired by a team of the Saudi health ministry in 2016 when it conducted interviews in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad after inviting applications online.