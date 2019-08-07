These Leaders Might Soon Lose their Free Luxury Bungalow

There is a Supreme Court’s verdict that occupying a constitutional post does not guarantee the use of an official residence for life, but some of these former chief ministers of J&K has so far been insulated from this law, thanks to Article 370.

It was in May 2018 that the Supreme Court quashed an Uttar Pradesh law that guaranteed all former CMs of the state an official bungalow each for life and J&K remained the only place where this rule did not apply. But a lot has changed in the last 48 hours as the Central government has revoked article 370 and these leaders might soon lose their free luxury bungalows.

According to a report from Times of India, except Farooq Abdullah, all former CMs, including his son Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad, retain their rent-free government bungalows in Srinagar’s Gupkar Road neighbourhood. What is more disturbing is that huge money has been spent on modernising these bungalows.

Official sources reveal that Omar and Mehbooba cumulatively spent nearly Rs 50 crore on their respective bungalows when they were in government! National Conference and PDP cite ‘security issues’ as a reason for them continuing in the bungalows.

Farooq has two residences on Gupkar road, Omar has the official bungalow. This residence is equipped with all modern-day facilities including a gym and sauna. Mehbooba’s government bungalow called Fairview on Gupkar Roadis where she has been living since 2005.

Congress leader Azad though does not occupy any government bungalow or claim rent against it. Omar’s father claims rent against the bungalow that he is entitled to as a former CM and lives in another house.