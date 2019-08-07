“Who is the Minority in Kashmir”? Amit Shah Gives a Fitting Reply to Kunhalikutty’s Allegations

The discussion on the revoking of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday left even the Congress red-faced as several party members took a stand against the stand taken by the central leadership of the party. Indian Union Muslim League M.P, Kunhalikutty from Kerala, resorted to familiar cliche and played the ‘minority-victim’ card.

There are some other views in the country., You are not even patient to listen to it. One by one you are bulldozing things. You are not even patient to hear the poor members from Kashmir. It is a shame upon you” said the M.P from Malappuram.

He alleged that the Central Govt is weakening the people of the valley.

You were ruling the country five times. Why didn’t you do anything at that time? You are weakening the peace-loving people of the valley. You are strengthening the hands of the militants. Saying something in the manifesto is easy, but don’t think you can rule this country with that” he said.

“Coming back to power for the second time is not a big thing. Today you can be jubilant but tomorrow you will be sorry for this” he added.

Amit Shah responded to Kunhalikutty’s allegations. “He says this is an encroachment on minorities. Who is Kashmiri’s minority? There are Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs in Kashmir. Shouldn’t they be allowed to live?” asked Mr. Shah(as reported by online media)

Kutty Sahib, for whom are you talking? Is Muslim the only minority in Kashmir? Sikhs are the true minority of Kashmir. What rights of them are going to be taken away” he asked.

Amit Shah also alleged that Kunhalikutty is not speaking for Kashmir and for someone else.