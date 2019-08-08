Jammu & Kashmir Issue: Indian films banned in Pakistan

Pakistan has imposed a ban on Indian films in the country. The Pakistan Information and broadcasting ministry informed that Indian films will not be screened in the country.

Fordous Ashiq Awan, assistant to Pak Prime Minister on Information and broadcasting informed that the new decision is in retaliation to India’s abrogation of Article 370.

Pakistan is a big market of Indian films especially Bollywood films. Indian film stars have a huge fan base in Pakistan. The decision of Pakistan will be a blow to Indian films.

Pakistan took this new decision as part of its protest against the Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier Pakistan has ousted Indian High Commissioner and also decide to withdraw from bilateral trading.