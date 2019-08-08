Pakistan Assembly Discussion on Abrogation of Article 370 See Some Cheap Words Exchanged. Watch Video

Following India’s decision to revoke article 370 which granted special rights to Kashmir, Pakistan has been forced to play tough and they have resorted to a number of actions- from downgrading diplomatic ties to expelling Indian high commissioner, Pakistan has really been up to something. The scenes in Pakistan assembly yesterday seemed to convey the idea that frustration has crept into their leaders.

In a video clip from their assembly session which went viral on social media, Pakistani senator Mushahidullah Khan could be heard calling names to federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Mushahidullah Khan’s speech was interrupted by federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and the heated exchange eventually went to the extent where Mr. Khan asked:

“Tu marega mujhe? Main batata hoon tujhe, do take ke, tumhe to main gale se baandh ke aaya hoon… (you will hit me? I will show you. You lowlife.. I had tied you at home and come here).” He then asked Chaudhry to ‘shut up’.

Check out this clip from Pakistan assembly.