Rebel AAP MLA’s disqualified from Delhi Assembly

The Delhi assembly speaker has disqualified two rebel MLA’s of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The MLA’s were disqualified for joining BJP. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel has disqualified Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law.

Both the AAP MLA’s had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the general election this year. Bajpai joined BJP on May 3 and Sehrawat on May 6. Sehrawat was elected from Biswasan seat and Bajpai had elected from Gandhi Nagar.

Sehrawat had earlier approached Supreme Court challenging the disqualification notice but the apex court had refused to hear his plea. They had approached the Delhi High Court too.