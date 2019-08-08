Revoking Article 370: Congress leader Karan Singh, son of Maharaja of Jammu & Kashmir backs union government

Giving a shock to Congress party, its veteran leader Karan Singh has come forward supporting the union government’s decision of revoking Article370 and Article 35A.

Karan Singh is the last prince of Jammu and Kashmir. Karan Singh is the son of former Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Hari Singh. It was Hari Singh who signed the Instrument of Accession agreeing to accede to India on 26 October 1947.

Karan Singh had served as the first and last regent of Jammu and Kashmir after his father stepped down.

Karan Singh, a noted writer has also served as the Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, JNU, NIIT and Jammu and Kashmir University.

Karan Singh, a noted writer has welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization bill, 2019 passed by the Indian Parliament. As per the bill, Jammu and Kashmir will be divided into Kashmir and Ladakh. He welcomed the move.

He also supported the scrapping of Article 35A. He said that the article was anti-Dalit.