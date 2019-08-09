115 websites, social media accounts shut down: Know the reason

Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi has shit down 115 websites and social media accounts. The accounts and websites were shut down for selling counterfeit products and for committing online frauds.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority (TRA) of UAE has also blocked 267 websites for committing online fraud and publishing obscene content. 117 websites were blocked for online fraud and 115 websites were blocked for publishing pornographic content. Another 26 websites were blocked for violating intellectual property rights.

The authorities also cautioned that those who caught engaging in online commerce without a license will be imposed a fine of UAE Dirham 50,000.