A rampaged bull skewers a man: video

A rampaged bull has skewered a man by its horn. The incident took place during the ‘Bous al Carrer’ festival in the Calpe town in the Valencia region in the European country, Spain. The ‘Bous al Carrer’ festival is held on August 6 to 11.

A French tourist who came all along to Sapin to watch the festival was faced with horrifying experience. He was sitting in a stand and watching the festival. A man with a long stick was trying to control the bull. But the bull turned and run toward the stand. The man was tossed in the air by the animal. He has critically injured the incident.