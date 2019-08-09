All Indian Cine Workers Association demands complete ban on Pakistani artists

All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanded a blanket ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.”In relation to Pakistani government banning Indian movies in Pakistan AICWA urges all the film industries to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artists, musician, and diplomats,” read the statement released by the AICWA.

The AICWA demanded strict “say no to Pakistan” for trade and bilateral relation.”Entire film industry and cine workers have refused to resume work till there is a complete ban of Pakistani movie makers, artists, and trade partner,” the statement read. Tensions escalated between the two countries after India scrapped Article 370 and 35A. “AICWA learns that after scrapping Article 370 and 35A Pakistan has become vulnerable in feeding their perpetrators who were directly involved in provoking Kashmiris to create a non-cooperative movement against Indian government and policies.