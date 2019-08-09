Congress to elect new president tomorrow: These leaders are the front runners for the post

The crucial working committee meeting of Congress party will be held tomorrow. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) will elect the new president of the party.

Before the crucial CWC meeting, a high-level meeting of Congress leaders was held today at Sonia Gandhi’s residence in New Delhi. A.K.Antony, Ahamed Patel and K.C.Venugopal attended the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi has resigned from the post of Congress president just after the verdict of the general election was announced in May this year. He resigned from the post taking the responsibility of the big defeat which the party has faced.

It is rumored that a leader outside the Gandhi family will succeed Rahul. It is assumed that Mukul Wasnik will be selected to the post. Wasnik aged 59 has experience in leading the organization.

Another name in the list is of Mallikarjun Kharge, a loyalist of the Gandhi family. He was the former leader of the party in the last Lok Sabha.

Both the leaders belong to the Dalit community. Both have lost in the last general election.