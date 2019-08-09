Eid Al Adha 2019 : UAE introduces Dh10,000 as fine for breaking this rule

UAE authorities have warned residents against the risks of fireworks and fire crackers during Eid Al Adha and urged parents to be vigilant and to supervise their children to prevent them from playing with fireworks.

The police said fireworks pose dangers, not only to the children playing with them but also to the people and property around them.

“There are plenty of sad and tragic stories related to fireworks. Some people ended up with amputated toes and in some other cases, there are people who completely lost their sight,” said Brigadier Salem Hamoud Al Bloushi, Director of the Firearms and Explosives Section at the Police’s Security and Ports Affairs.