Heavy Rain: Power supply disrupted in these districts

The power supply was disrupted in Kannur and Kasaragod districts as heavy rain is continuing the northern parts of Kerala. The power supply was disrupted as the 220 KV line in Areekkode and 110 KV line were switched off.

The 220 KV line Areekkode was switched off as the water level in Chaliyar River raised above the normal level. The 110 KV line was switched off as water entered the Kuttiadi power station.

Minister M.M.Mani has informed that the KSEB is checking alternative ways to avoid the situation. The KSEB is analyzing all possibilities to avoid power disruption. He said that the possibility to charge the Areekkode line is checking.