India’s first underwater train will be operational soon : Watch Video

India’s first underwater train will be operational soon, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, describing the project as an “example of excellent engineering”. Goyal also shared a video of the upcoming metro line that will run under Kolkata’s Hooghly River.

“This train is a symbol of the progress of the railway in the country. With this, Kolkata residents will feel comfortable, and the country will feel proud,” he tweeted in Hindi.

The video shared by the railways minister features Prime Minister Narendra Modi and describes the engineering greatness the went into the construction of the underwater metro tunnels. The video also talks about the safety features that includes “four protective covers” to prevent the water leakage.