Kashmir Issue: Here is How Indian Army Responded to Pakistan Threats

Time and again India has made it clear that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and that Pakistan has no business there. But none of that stops them from poking their nose into Kashmir issue. Pakistan P.M Imran Khan, after India revoked article 370, said that “incidents like Pulwama are bound to happen again”. With threats from multiple corners about the peace in Kashmir be disturbed, the Indian Army has now responded.

Indian Amry spokesperson said that the Army will have those who try to disrupt peace in Kashmir eliminated.

Pakistan Army and Pakistan have always been involved in disrupting peace in Kashmir valley. Pak has been openly threatening about certain incidents in #Kashmir. Notwithstanding we’ll take care of all of them; let anyone come & try & disrupt the peace in the valley, we will have him eliminated!” said Indian Army.

