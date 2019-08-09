Kerala Floods : Heavy rains to strengthen on August 15, 315 relief camps opened ,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Incessant rain in Kerala have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the weather forecasts have predicted heavy rains to strengthen on August 15 even after the showers will mitigate by tonight. There is no situation similar to last year’s flood. The government has asked all to be vigilant. Earth has caved in and landslides occurred in 24 places so far in the state. 22 have lost their lives in various parts of the state. 315 relief camps have been opened in the state, the chief minister said at the press meet convened.

The chief minister said the rains lashing now is likely to decrease by night and will return strongly on August 15. Caution is not withdrawn. There will be strong rains in hilly areas, there are chances for high waves.

A search has been intensified by the army, national disaster response force, police and fire force at Meppadi where a landslide occurred. Though rescuers have reached here, there is a shortage of equipment for the rescue operations.

Efforts have started to rescue those stranded in Puthumala. If needed, they will be air lifted and the air force is ready for it. They were not able to engage in rescue operations as the weather is bad. There is a flood like situation in Nilambur and Chalakudy.