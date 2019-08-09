Kerala Floods : Rahul Gandhi postpones Wayanad visit,urges party workers to help people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the grim flood situation in the state and said that he has postponed his visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad as the flood relief work would be affected.

In a series of tweets, the Congress leader said, “The people of Wayanad, my Lok Sabha constituency, are in my thoughts and prayers as they battle raging floodwaters. I was to travel to Wayanad, but I’ve now been advised by officials that my presence will disrupt relief operations. I’m awaiting their OK to travel.”

He said, “Earlier today I spoke to the Kerala Chief Minister, P. Vijayan, drawing his attention to the serious flood situation in Wayanad. I’ve also spoken to the collectors of Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram to review relief measures being undertaken.”

The Congress leader urged the party workers and leaders, citizens and NGOs working in Kerala to help with relief operations in flood-hit areas of Wayanad.

“I hope the state government will release a generous financial rehabilitation package to help those who have been impacted by the floods,” he added.