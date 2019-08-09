Kerala Floods : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi seeks PM Narendra Modi’s help

Former Congress chief and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help for people affected by flood following incessant rain in Kerala over the past two days.Modi assured him of all necessary assistance.

“Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi spoke to the Prime Minister seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad.”

“The Prime Minister has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster,” Gandhi”s Wayanad MP Office tweeted.

On Thursday, the Wayanad MP spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek assistance for the flood affected people in his parliamentary constituency and other parts of the state.Gandhi had decided to postpone his trip to Wayanad as he felt it would affect the rescue operations.

Incessant rain in Kerala have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state, officials said.