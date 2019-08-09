Kerala Rain Update: Central Water Commission issues ‘Flood Warning’

As the extremely heavy rain is continuing in the various parts of the state, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a ‘flood warning’. The CWC has issued a flood warning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod districts. The CWC released this warning as the water level in many rivers flowing through these districts have been raised

A high-level meeting was held at the office of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The meeting was presided by the Chief Minister.

Around 13,000 people were shifted into relief camps in the state. People must not hesitate to shift to camps, the CM urged to people.

Around 32 relief camps were opened in Ernakulam districts. Around 493 people were shifted to camps.

Eight people have lost their lives in rain-related accidents in the state. Three people in Idukki, one each in Kannur, Palakkad, and Thrissur and two in Wayanad have died in rain-related accidents in Kerala.

Around 13 teams of National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) has been deployed in the state.

The authorities have asked people living in the banks of rivers to relocate to safer locations. Also, people residing in hilly areas, where there is a possibility for landslides must shift to safer places or camps.

AS per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Wayanad district received the highest rainfall on Thursday. The district has received around 250m rainfall.

The Wayanad district is facing one of the worst flood and massive landslides. Around 97 relief camps were opened in the district and 2558 families have been shifted to camps.