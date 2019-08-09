National Film Awards: Malayali actress grabs ‘best actress award’: Details inside

The announcement 66th National Film Awards is continuing.31 awards will be given in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, there will be 23 awards. Around 419 fils were contested for awards in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, category 253 movies.22 books and 19 articles were contested in the writing category.
Malayali actress Keerthi Suresh has selected as the best actress. Keerthi Suresh has won the prestigious award for her acting in the Telugu film ‘Mahanati’.
Aditya Dhar, the director of Hindi film ‘Uri’ has selected as the best director. Gujarati film ‘Hellaro’ selected as the best film.
Bollywood actors Ayushman Khuranna and Vickey Kaushal have selected as the best actor. Khuranna won the award for his performance in Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’. Khuranna won the award for the film ‘Uri’.
The best debut film of an award was won by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti. he Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment award goes to Badhaai Ho.
Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ selected as the best Malayalam film. Savitri has won a special mention for her acting in the film. Malayali actor Joju George has also won the special mention for his performance in the film ‘Joseph’.
Best films in the Feature Film category
Best Action: KGF
Best Choreography: Padamaavat
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Music Direction: Padmaavat
Best Background Music: Uri
Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Cinematographer: M.J.Radhakrishnan – Oalu
The winners for the Non-Feature films category are as follows:
Special Mention Award – Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)
Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)
Best Narration – Madhubani: The Station Of Colour
Best Music – Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)
Best Editing – Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)
Best Audiography – Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)
Best Location and Sound – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)
Best Cinematography – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)
Best Director – Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Film: Kasab
Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
