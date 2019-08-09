National Film Awards: Malayali actress grabs ‘best actress award’: Details inside

The announcement 66th National Film Awards is continuing.31 awards will be given in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, there will be 23 awards. Around 419 fils were contested for awards in the feature film category. In the non-feature film, category 253 movies.22 books and 19 articles were contested in the writing category.

Malayali actress Keerthi Suresh has selected as the best actress. Keerthi Suresh has won the prestigious award for her acting in the Telugu film ‘Mahanati’.

Aditya Dhar, the director of Hindi film ‘Uri’ has selected as the best director. Gujarati film ‘Hellaro’ selected as the best film.

Bollywood actors Ayushman Khuranna and Vickey Kaushal have selected as the best actor. Khuranna won the award for his performance in Hindi film ‘Andhadhun’. Khuranna won the award for the film ‘Uri’.

The best debut film of an award was won by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti. he Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment award goes to Badhaai Ho.

Malayalam film ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ selected as the best Malayalam film. Savitri has won a special mention for her acting in the film. Malayali actor Joju George has also won the special mention for his performance in the film ‘Joseph’.

Best films in the Feature Film category

Best Action: KGF

Best Choreography: Padamaavat

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Music Direction: Padmaavat

Best Background Music: Uri

Best Makeup Artiste: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanathi

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Female Playback Singh: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Child Artistes: PV Rohith, Samit Singh, Tala Archalreshu, Srinivas Pokale

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Cinematographer: M.J.Radhakrishnan – Oalu

The winners for the Non-Feature films category are as follows:

Special Mention Award – Mahaan Hutatma (director Sagar Puranik)

Laddoo: (directors Sameer Sadhwani and Kishore Sadhwani)

Best Narration – Madhubani: The Station Of Colour

Best Music – Jyoti (Kedar Divekar)

Best Editing – Sunrise (Hemanti Sarkar)

Best Audiography – Children Of Soil (Biswadeep Chatterjee)

Best Location and Sound – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi)

Best Cinematography – The Secret Life of Frogs (Ajay Bedi and Vijay Bedi)

Best Director – Gautam Vaze (Aai Shapat)

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Film: Kasab

Social Justice: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut Film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs