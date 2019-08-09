Pakistan used Article 370,35A as weapons to spread terrorism,says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan and said that the Articles 370 and 35A were being used by Pakistan to instigate some people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Article 370 and Article 35A were being used as weapons by Pakistan to instigate some people,” PM Modi said. During the address prime minister said: “I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation. When some things are their forever we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar.”

Attacking Pakistan, which has termed India’s move as “unilateral and illegal” and strongly protested by downgrading diplomatic ties, PM Modi said Pakistan used Article 370 as a “tool to spread terrorism”. “In last three decades, over 42,000 people lost their lives,” he said. He also said over 1.5 crore people of J&K were being denied benefits of legislations meant for the entire country.

PM Modi also explained the government’s vision on Jammu and Kashmir, and how it plans to bring about development to the now Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh. “We as a nation, as a family, have taken a historic decision. A system due to which brothers and sisters of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh were deprived of many rights and which was a big obstacle to their development, that system has been done away with,” PM Modi said.