Pregnant Amy Jackson shares topless pics on Instagram : See Pics

In the latest post, actress Amy Jackson can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a topless picture. She teamed up her look with loose trousers and a huge hat paired up with earrings and subtle makeup.

In the post, she has also revealed that she will be spending the rest of the summer in Greece and will be waiting for her child to be born. Currently, Amy is in her 33 weeks and have also kept herself busy with travelling and promotional events.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy… Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between #MOTHERHODO. (sic)”