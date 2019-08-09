‘Salman Khan’ goes missing: Informers to get reward

‘Salman Khan’ goes missing. And the family has announced a reward to those who give information.But not misunderstand by reading this news. It is not Bollywood superstar Salaman Khan who went missing, but a goat.

A goat named Salaman Khan aka Sonu went missing from Monday in Assam. The goat is owned by Masim Mansuri, who resides at Doondooma village in Tinsukia district of Assam. For Mansuri this goat is like a brother.

The goat went missing from Kakopather at NH52 on Monday evening. In a Facebook post shared by Mansuri, he wrote ” One of my family member for the last two years who is like my brother, my partner have lost last night from NH 52 Kakopather. So this is my kind request to all if anybody gets any information about my brother”. He also says that will give reward for those who give information about the goat.

The goat is living with his family from 2017. They treated the goat, like a family member and provide a separate room for it. The family members are tense about the condition of goat and had stopped eating and drinking properly.

The family is tensed as maybe some will sell the goat to butchers as Bakrid is nearing. The family has also contacted local butchers enquiring about the goat.