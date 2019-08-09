SHOCKING! Former Pakistan President Says Indira Gandhi had negotiated a Land Deal With Pakistan

In a shocking revelation, former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, had negotiated a land deal with Pakistan after the 1971 war.

He said that after the 1971 war, about 9000 prisoners of Pakistan was under Indian custody, but they(Pakistan) were still able to get Indira Gandhi into negotiating a land deal after talks with her.

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, after negotiations, took back the land from (former Indian Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi” said Zardari while addressing a joint session of parliament for a second day to discuss Islamabad’s future course of action as India revoked article 370.

“The Kashmir issue is the second major incident after the separation of East Pakistan. The Pakistan Peoples Party was formed for the cause of Kashmir” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Zardari also blamed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.