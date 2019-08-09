This West Bengal School Exam Question is a Dig at Hindu Culture? Check this Out

There were many reports from West Bengal about activists being detained for chanting ‘Jai Sriram’ as WB cheif minister Mamata Banerjee felt that the chant was used as a political weapon against her. In fact there was a video that surfaced on the Internet where Banerjee was seen stepping out of her vehicle in a bid to confront a group of people chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. Weeks later, it seems like the issue of Jai Shri Ram has got into a question paper of a school in West Bengal.

The students, in the exam held on August 5, for the Bengali language paper of Akna Union High School in Hooghly district, were asked to write a ‘report for a newspaper’ on any one of the two – ‘harmful effects on the society of chanting Jai Shri Ram’ or on the ‘bold step of the government to stop corruption by returning cut money.’

The ‘cut money’ is Mamata Banerjee asking those who embezzled funds from government welfare schemes through ‘cut money’ (commission) to return it to the beneficiaries to whom it actually belongs.

Headmaster of the school Rohit Pyne said that he decided to cancel the question and if anyone attempted to answer, the student will be given full marks. He added that the teacher who made the question paper, Subhasish Ghosh has apologised for his actions.

BJP leaders alleged that even the school teachers are propagating Trinamool Congress’ Ideas.