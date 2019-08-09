“We Will overcome this flood”: KSRTC to operate more services: Details inside

The public transport service in Kerala, Kerala State Road Transport Service Corporation (KSRTC), has informed that the corporation will stand with people of Kerala in the present situation. The KSRTC will operate more services as rail services and flight services were canceled and rescheduled in the state.

KSRTC has claimed that the state will overcome this flood unitedly. And KSRTC will stand with the people of Kerala. And it is our duty and responsibility, KSRTC said in a Facebook post.

The KSRTC on its social media handle has also given numbers of depots in the state to know more about services.

Read Full Facebook Post: