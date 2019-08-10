Action awaiting to the police officer who married a gangster

‘It is always said that ‘everything is fair in war and love’. A police constable in Uttar Pradesh has made it correct by marrying a ‘dreaded’ gangster.

Uttar Pradesh police constable Payal has married Rahul Thasrasana. She fell for him after seeing him at a court. The act of the lady police constable has made the total police force embarrassed.

Rahul Tharsana was arrested on May 9, 2014, for allegedly killing a trader Manmohan Goyal. He has also accused in over a dozen cases of loot and murder. His case was transferred to Surajpur court from Greater Noida. Payal met him at the courtroom. She fell in love with him and decide to marry.

The photos of marriage were shared on social media by Rahul. The location and time of the wedding were not disclosed by the couples. The couple is now living in some undisclosed location. Payal was posted in Gautam Buddha Nagar police station but she is absconding.

The news of the police officer marrying a criminal hit the headlines and it caused embarrassment to the police force in the state. The top police officials made it clear that disciplinary action may be taken against Payal.