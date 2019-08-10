Actress Vedika is sizzling hot in these dresses: Photos

South Indian actress Vedika’s new avatar is sizzling hot. The sizzling hot photos of the pretty actress has created a sensation on social media.

Vedika. who debuted in Malayalam film industry through ‘Sringaravelan’. She played the love interest of Dileep in the film.

Later she has acted in Cousins, Welcome to Central Jail and James And Alice. She had an image of a next-door girl in the Malayalam industry.

Now she is active in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. Her now bold avatar has created a buzz in social media.