After ‘Samjhauta’ and ‘Thar’, now Pakistan suspends ‘Dosti’

After suspending two express trains ‘Samjhouta’ and ‘Thar’, today Pakistan has suspended the ‘Dosti’ bus service connecting Lahore and Indian capital New Delhi.

The ‘Dosti’ bus service was initiated in February 1999. The bus service was earlier suspended in 2001 after the Indian Parliament was attacked by terrorists. It was restarted in July 2003.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan has suspended the Thar Express connecting Rajasthan and Sindh in Pakistan. The train service was started on 2006 February, after 41 years suspension. On Thursday, Samjhauta Express connecting Delhi and Lahore was suspended.

Indian government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was provoked Pakistan.