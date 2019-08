Congress workers on Saturday protested outside the party headquarters demanding Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be made the party president, amid a crucial Congress Working Committee meet to decide Rahul Gandhi’s successor.

‘Priyanka Gandhi should be made the party chief as she has the capability to keep the party together,’ said Jagdish Sharma, the worker who led the protestors. However, Rahul Gandhi made it clear that no Gandhi family member will be made the party chief.