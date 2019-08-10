Congress party to decide new president today

Afters months of uncertainity, the Congress is likely to decide its new president during a meeting of party’s top decision-making body on Saturday. According to reports, senior leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik is the frontrunner for the Congress chief’s post, relinquished by Rahul Gandhi following the party’s subdued performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

If Wasnik becomes the new Congress chief, it would be the first time in two decades that a non-Gandhi will lead the Grand Old Party. When Rahul Gandhi was asked about his opinion that who should be the new president, he too had said that a non-Gandhi should be givne the job. This was the reason Priyanka Gandhi, sister of Rahul Gandhi, also rejected the offer to lead the Grand Old Party.

The Congress is visisbly devided on the issue of new Congress chief. While some leaders are of the view that the new president should be from Gandhi fmaily, others batted for a new and younger face.

Milind Deora, who last month resigned as the Mumbai Congress president, said the new party chief should be young and capable and possess electoral, administrative and organisational experience with a pan India appeal, as suggested by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Deora also suggested the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia.