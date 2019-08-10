Congress state president resigned

Congress party’s Jharkhand state president Ajoy Kumar has resigned from the post. He sends his resignation letter to former AICC president Rahu Gandhi. He shared his resignation letter on his social media handle also.

Ajoy Kumar accused that a major section of party leaders are worst than criminals. The senior leaders of the party Subodh Kant Sahai, Rameshwar Oraon, Furqan Ansari, Chandrasekhar Dubey, and Pradeep Balmuchu were indulging in corrupt practices and promotes their interest only. The party must campaign on the issues which affect people, he said.

Ajoy Kumar, a former IPS officer quit civil service to join politics. He joined Congress in 2014. He was appointed as the Congress chief of the state in 2017 November. He lost in the general election this year.