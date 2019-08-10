Fuel tanker explodes killing many

Around 62 people were killed and at least 70 people were injured in a fuel tanker explosion in African country Tanzania. The fatal incident took place in Morogoro town near Tanzania’s capital city Dar Es Salam on today.

The incident took place as a fuel tanker has overturned. The people were crowded near the tanker to collect the oil. As per police, the blast may have occurred by a cigarette flame form the people who were collecting the spilled oil. Most of the dead people were taxi drivers and local residents.

These kind of accidents were common in Africa. In 2013, 29 people had been killed in an accident on Kampala, the capital of Uganda.