Heavy Rain: Flight services from gulf countries cancelled

Many flight services from the gulf countries to Cochin airport has been cancelled and some are rescheduled and diverted to other airports. Various airline companies operating in this sector has informed this. The temporary closure of Cochin International Airport due to heavy rain had prompted the airlines to take this decision.

This new decision has added the misery of expats who had booked a ticket to Kerala for celebrating Eid.

The Fly Dubai’s flight FZ441, Emirates Airline’s EK532, Spice Jet, Indigo E608 flights connecting Dubai and Cochin were cancelled. Etihad airline’s EY280 from Abu Dhabi, Air Arabia ‘s flights from Sharjah, and Air India’s IX412 services were cancelled too.

The Cochin airport has closed on Thursday evening after water entered in the runway. Although the airport was closed to midnight later it was extended to Sunday. As per reports, the airport will be opened on Sunday afternoon.