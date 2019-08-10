Indian Men’s Volleyball team creates new history: Details inside

In volleyball, the Indian team has created history by enetering the finals. The Indian volleyball team entered the fianls of Asian Men’s Under-23 Volleyball Championship in Mayanmer’s capital city Nay Pyi Taw. India is entering the final for the first time.

Indian men defeated Pakistan to enter their maiden final. India defeated Pakistan by 21-25,25-16,25-22,25-18. Indian will face Chinese Taipei on Sunday.

By entering the finals of the Asian Championship, the Indian team also qualified for the upcoming FIVB Men’s Under-23 World Championships.