J&K : Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu, Schools and Colleges to re-open today

Hours after mobile internet services were partially restored and curbs on civilian movement were eased, Jammu district Deputy Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said that Section 144 (against gathering of more than 4 people) has been withdrawn from Jammu Municipal limits. In an official statement, she also informed that all school and colleges will open from Saturday i.e August 1o.

