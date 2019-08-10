Latest NewsIndia

J&K : Section 144 withdrawn from Jammu, Schools and Colleges to re-open today

Aug 10, 2019, 06:57 am IST
Hours after mobile internet services were partially restored and curbs on civilian movement were eased, Jammu district Deputy Magistrate Sushma Chauhan said that Section 144 (against gathering of more than 4 people) has been withdrawn from Jammu Municipal limits. In an official statement, she also informed that all school and colleges will open from Saturday i.e August 1o.

“The order No DCJ/PS/2019/376-407 dated 05-08-2019 issued under Section 144 CrPC within Municipal Limits of Jammu District is hereby withdrawn. Further, all the schools, colleges and academic institutions closed may resume their functioning from 10-08-2019 normally”, read an order from District Magistrate Sushma Chauhan.

