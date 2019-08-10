Kerala Floods : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to visit Kerala on Sunday

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will land in Kozhikode amidst heavy rains. Congress sources say that he will arrive in Kozhikode tomorrow on Sunday evening.

The MP plans to centralize his disaster relief activities in the collectorates of Wayanad and Malappuram that comes under his Lok Sabha constituency.

However, it is unsure whether Rahul will reach in other parts of the state that’s suffering from high-intensity rainfall. Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad is the place that has suffered the most due to this year’s monsoon rain. The MP had requested PM Modi to help tackle the ruins of rain. Rahul Gandhi’s office said that the PM has assured to help in all ways possible.