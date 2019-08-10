Massive Flood: Death toll rises to 95

Thje death toll from the massive flood that hit the various parts of India has risen to 95. Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes to relief camps due to massive flood and landslides.

In Kerala, around 42 people had lost their lives in rain-related accidents. 100,000 peoples were evacuated to relief camps. In the last two days, at least 80 landslides had hit the high range areas of the state.

A red alert has been issued in many districts of the state. The shutters of the Banasura Sagar Dam has opened today. The Cochin International Airport has been shut down its operation temporarily from Friday. The airport will be opened only tomorrow.

The state has witnessed one of the massive floods in the August month, last year. In that flood, around 200 people had been killed and around 50 lakhs people were affected.

In Karnataka, around 24 people had been killed in massive rain. Most of the dams in the state are reached its full capacity. Almost 200,000 people were evacuated. 1024 villages were inundated due to the rain. 16 of the 30 districts in the state is affected by the flood.

In Maharashtra, at least 29 people had lost their lives in rain-related accidents.