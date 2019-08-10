Modi Govt begins registration for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana

The Centre on Friday started registration for the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana (PM-KMY), a pension scheme for farmers announced in the Union Budget. Under the PM-KMY, which was announced during the Budget 2019-20, a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to eligible farmers on attaining the age of 60.

“Today, the PM-KMY registration process has commenced across the country. Till noon, 418 farmers have registered and I request more farmers to join the scheme,” Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said announcing the launch of the scheme. The scheme will be implemented across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, he said.

“Despite working hard, farmers do not earn enough. Therefore, ensuring social security is important. We have taken several measures to ensure better income and the PM-KMY is yet another effort towards this direction,” Tomar said.

The minister further said the government is aiming to double farmers’ income in the next five years. The Centre is in constant touch with states and making efforts to ensure all key schemes reach the farmers, he said.