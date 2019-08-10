National Security Adviser Ajit Doval interacts with people in Anantnag : Video

The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has visited Anantnag in Kashmir today. Doval met with the local people in the area and interacted with them. This is the second time that Doval interacting with the local people after the Union government passed the resolution to scrap the special status of Kashmir.

The visit of Doval is very crucial as the Anantnag town was once a den of Islamist militant in the valley. Even in recent times, many militants have been killed by the security personnel.

Ajit Doval is camping in Jammu and Kashmir just after the union government’s decision to scrap Article 370. He is examining the situation in the state.