Photos of CRPF personnel shaking hands with Kashmiri kid goes viral on social medias : See Pics

A photograph showing a woman CRPF personnel shaking hands with a Kashmiri child has gone viral on social media, earning widespread appreciation.The photo has been liked by thousands on Twitter and retweeted by over 700 times.

Several Twitter users appreciated the adorable photograph. “This is the real India. We salute this spirit. Time will bring the required change in Kashmir,’ a Twitter user said.

Another user hailed the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF).

“This image will go long in all of our memory! Hats of to Women and Men in @crpfindia,” he tweeted.

Gestures are reciprocated in an overwhelming manner. we are committed to keep this tradition. #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/k3QTUP1Lfr — Moses dhinakaran (@dhinakaran1464) August 8, 2019

Later, CRPF India shared another photograph, wherein the child is saluting the woman CRPF personnel.