Popular TV actress kills 17-year-old daughter, ends own life for this shocking reason

Popular Television actress allegedly strangulated her teenage daughter and then hanged herself at their house at Manisha Nagar in Kalwa in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Friday morning.

The woman identified as Pradnya Parkar had played small roles in Marathi television shows. Her 17-year-old daughter Shruti was a Class XII student at N.G. Bedekar College of Commerce in Thane.

According to the suicide note recovered, purportedly written by Pradnya Parkar says she was under extreme stress and hence she killed her daughter Shruti and was going to kill herself.

“We have found a suicide note believed to be written by Pradnya. In the letter, Pradnya said she had killed her daughter and would be taking her own life. She said she was taking the extreme step of her own accord. We are still searching the house for more notes or clues that might help shed light on the motive behind Pradnya taking her own life,” Senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde told reporter.

Preliminary reports suggested that Parkar was not getting much work these days and her husband too was facing problems in his business, said senior police inspector Shekhar Bagde.

The incident apparently took place between 8 and 9 this morning when her husband had gone to the gym. The actor’s husband, Prashant Parkar, found the bodies when he returned home from the gym.